Dr Loretta Balogun believes Women are Blessed with several Capacities and are Limitless

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ten days after her first child was born, Dr Loretta Balogun’s husband was shipped off by the Nigerian Army to fight the war in Liberia. She was given only six weeks of maternity leave instead of three months; nonetheless, her desire to succeed kept her going.

“I was always determined to succeed in life,” Balogun says. 

Today, the optometrist by training is the Managing Director of LoryB Group, a company with interests in logistics, recycling, local and internationalreal estate, and forex trading.

The company started operations in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state, in 1994 but moved to Kaduna after a while, where she got introduced to the agriculture business. While in the agric business, she experienced discrimination in being overcharged for raw materials because people assumed she was a wealthy woman.

While taking her final exams as an optometrist and working in Guinness simultaneously, she had her last child she took everywhere because of exclusive breastfeeding. This posed a challenge, but she overcame it with hard work and diligence.

Dr Balogun believes she has made her way to the top due to her hard work and determination;

“As a woman, we are blessed with several capacities, and must never allow anything limit us. With determination and focus, you can actualise your dreams”.

 

