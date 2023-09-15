Experience Personal Care Excellence as oraimo Introduces Its Grooming Series in Nigeria

According to 6Wresearch, the Nigerian Hair Care Market is expected to grow at a faster rate between 2023 and 2029. The Nigerian hair care market is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing disposable incomes, a burgeoning population, and a growing middle class.

The active use of social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok has given rise to a new generation of young, trendy, and stylish Nigerians who have a high demand for excellent personal grooming kits to keep up with the constantly evolving fashion and lifestyle trends.

They are now making a conscious effort to enhance their personal appearance. Looking good is good for business; therefore, keeping their hair well-trimmed and classy is essential for attracting the attention of their fans and followers online. Young Nigerians are also seeking convenience; they prefer seamless devices that can be used at home rather than going to a salon. It saves costs and reduces the time spent waiting at the barbershop.

oraimo Nigeria, known for its technical innovation and dedication to offering excellent smart-tech solutions, has now shifted its focus to addressing the various challenges faced in the personal care market in Nigeria. As one of the leading accessories brands in Africa, it has recently unveiled its grooming series, which is predicted to have a significant impact on the personal care market, similar to its success in the accessories market.

The first on the list is the oraimo Smart Clipper2. It is a super-powerful professional cordless hair clipper with a 150-minute working time. The device features high-precision blades and four guided combs, designed for all hair types. It also includes a smart digital display to help users monitor the battery levels.

The oraimo Smart Trimmer 2 is another addition to the new oraimo grooming series. It is a versatile all-in-one trimmer designed for various grooming needs, including beard, head, body, and facial hair styling. With a high-performance motor, the steel blades remain sharp throughout the grooming process. The trimmer also features a speed adjustment button and a travel lock to prevent accidental activation when packed in luggage.

Thirdly, the electric shaver, oraimo Smart Shaver2, is another device in the oraimo grooming series. As the name suggests, it is an electric shaver that can be operated with or without electricity. It features Dual Ultra-thin Razor and Net 3D Floating Razor Heads, as well as a High-Performance Motor and Magnetic Razor Head for a comfortable shave. The gadget is IPX7 water-resistant, has a 90-minute charging time, and boasts a sleek and attractive design.

The oraimo grooming series is specially designed for Africans. It features a highly strong and powerful motor, rapid charging with oraimo AniFast™ Technology, extended running duration, and ergonomic features that enhance the grooming experience. Additionally, it comes with a 1-year warranty in Nigeria!

Other clipper brands available in the Nigerian market include Kiki New Gain, Kemei, Wahl, Philips, and Braun. While some of these brands share certain features with the oraimo grooming series, there are differences to consider. The oraimo grooming series is known for its longer battery life and durability.

One major distinctive feature is the oraimo AniFast™ Technology, which intelligently identifies charging protocols to deliver the fastest possible charge.

The price of smart clippers can vary depending on their features and functionality. The Kiki New Gains model tends to be more budget-friendly, though it may not provide the highest level of functionality or user-friendliness. On the other hand, the Wahl and Braun brands are generally considered to be among the higher-priced options in the market. When assessing performance and user-friendly features, among other factors, some customers find that the oraimo grooming series offers a good balance of value for their money.

Personal care customers previously faced several issues ranging from product availability to performance and device adaptability. The oraimo grooming kits answer all of these problems since they are high-performing, user-friendly, and widely available via the oraimo official E-shop .

Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million people, has a large customer base that is becoming increasingly interested in hair care products. Because of all of its product benefits, the oraimo grooming line is steadily gaining popularity and recognition. One of which is self-sharpening stainless steel and the AniFast™ technology and the 1-year warranty to customers nationwide.

Through surveys and user engagement, oraimo Nigeria seeks to better understand local preferences. They also explore cultural factors and grooming habits to develop products that are tailored specifically to the Nigerian market. The brand has also established partnerships with renowned barber shops in Nigeria to engage with the local community and contribute to the growth of personal care electronics in the country.

Consumers can address issues related to skin sensitivity, precise trimming, and convenience with the grooming series. This gadget helps customers improve their personal hygiene, stay trendy, and enhance their fashion sense, which in turn boosts their self-confidence, personal style, and overall well-being.

In today’s modern world, technology has become an essential part of people’s lives, even in the personal care industry in Nigeria. The oraimo grooming series is one of the significant contributors to technological advancements in the country’s personal care sector, thanks to its innovative product designs and functionality.

oraimo fans can experience the transformative power of the grooming series at the oraimo official flagship stores in Ikeja City Mall in Ikeja and The Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja. Customers can also shop at the oraimo E-Shop for convenient home delivery. With this new release, Nigerian personal care customers can look forward to a new era of personal grooming.

