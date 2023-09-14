Flytime Fest Returns for Its 19th Edition with Five Days of Pure Entertainment | December 21st-25th

Flytime Fest, presented by Flytime Promotions, is back for its 19th edition! From December 21-25, 2023, the iconic Eko Convention Center in Lagos will be lit up with a lineup of events that promises non-stop entertainment.

Flytime Promotions, known for its stellar productions featuring both established and up-and-coming artists, is set to take you on a journey through music, culture, and community this December. This festival is not just a music event; it’s a celebration of African creativity, unity, and artistry.

“As a staple of the exciting December period in Nigeria, we’re excited to welcome back entertainers from all backgrounds and genres for yet another memorable experience,” said Flytime Promotions CEO Cecil Hammond. “The 2023 Flytime Fest will be an unforgettable event for our audiences – featuring immersive cultural experiences, extraordinary performances by award-winning musicians and emerging talent, exclusive discussions with industry luminaries, and so much more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flytime Fest (@flytimefest)

Beyond the music, Flytime Fest offers a curated blend of experiences that provide an authentic glimpse into Nigerian culture. The festival features a vibrant village with a collection of retail and experienced vendors, as well as interactive installations

The festival provides accessibility to people with disabilities, security personnel and medics inside and outside the venue for all days of Flytime Fest 2023.

Our goal is to create an inclusive and safe experience where people from all walks of life can come together to appreciate the richness of Nigerian music and culture, shared Keke Hammond, COO of Flytime Promotions.

The waitlist for the 2023 Festival is officially open. Subscribers on the waitlist will enjoy early ticket access and be among the first to receive exclusive insights into the highly anticipated artist lineup, set to be revealed within the coming weeks.

Stay in the loop by following @FlytimeFest on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn, or head over to flytimefest.com and sign up for the Flytime Fest newsletter.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for FLYTIME FEST