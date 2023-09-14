Connect with us

Events

Basketmouth Hosts Exclusive Listening Party for Upcoming “Uburu” Album – See Photos

30 mins ago

Nigerian comedian, record producer, and rapper Basketmouth hosted an intimate album listening session for his upcoming album, “Uburu,” on September 13, 2023.

The listening session was attended by his close friends, the media, and featured artists.

“Uburu”, Basketmouth’s third album in three years, will feature Peruzzi, Reminisce, Torrian Ball, Timi DakoloFalz, Boj, Duktor Sett, Duncan Mighty, Shatta Wale, Bayanni, Laycon, and Lojay.

The album is divided into two parts, each containing seven songs.

The first chapter of “Uburu” is set to grace streaming platforms on October 20, 2023, while the second chapter is set for a February 2024 release.

See photos below:

