'Passion Project Live' announces 'big name' headliners; 2Baba, Wande Coal & Kizz Daniel

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The second edition of ‘Passion Project Live‘ by Campari Nigeria is set to thrill Lagosians with an unforgettable evening as it is a festival experience on Sunday, December 18.

The event will feature some of Naija’s biggest artists including afrobeat titans; 2BabaWande Coal, and Kizz Daniel and soaring star talents like T-Classic and GoodGirlLA who have earned their spots as the stars of Passion Project.

The first edition of the Campari Passion Project featured T-Classic, headlining his first-ever show which was a success, with guests enjoying an electrifying night of iconic Campari Red Passion.

With this edition, guests can expect a unique live festival experience that combines music, style and art in one place. The event is free entry for all guests and the details are as follows:

Venue; Balmoral Federal Palace in Lagos

Date; Sunday, December 18th 2022

Time; 7 PM.

Tickets go live on November 29th.

For further information check out Campari Nigeria on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

