Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop

See RMD, Bisola Aiyeola, Beverly Naya & other Fabulous Owambe Looks from the Premiere of #PalavaTheMovie

Nollywood Scoop

Genevieve Nnaji makes First Public Appearance in Months with a Speech at #CANEXWKND2022 | Watch

Nollywood Scoop Weddings

First Look at Rita Dominic & Her Bridesmaids | #ReelDeel22

Nollywood Scoop Weddings

Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s White Wedding is this Weekend in England

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit" Season 7 Is Officially In The Works!

Nollywood Scoop Weddings

Nollywood Stars Stepped Out in Style to #MeetTheLeonards | Check Out The #AsoEbiBella Looks

Movies & TV Nollywood

It seems Kemi Adetiba has a new sequel for “King Of Boys” in the works

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Kofa," "The Song Maiden," and "Contraband" snag 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards - See Full List

Movies & TV Nollywood

Daniel Etim Effiong wins Best Actor at the AFRIFF Globe Awards

Movies & TV Nollywood

Toka McBaror's "Almajiri" Brings #AFRIFF2022 to a Close with Executive Producer Ayo Makun, Rahama Sadau & Alexx Ekubo in Attendance

Nollywood

See RMD, Bisola Aiyeola, Beverly Naya & other Fabulous Owambe Looks from the Premiere of #PalavaTheMovie

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Inkblot Productions in collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment officially premiered its 20th film titled “Palava” on Sunday, 27th of November in Lagos.

With a style theme of ‘Owambe Wanda’, the cast, crew and guests, including Richard Mofe Damijo, Bisola Aiyeola, lyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Linda Ejiofor Suleiman, Gideon Okeke, Beverly Naya, Beverly Osu, Jemima Osunde, Omawumi Megbele, Neo Akpofure, among others, showed up and showed out for exciting activities such as live band performances, local Benin cuisine and many more!

Palava was written by Anee Icha and Chinaza Onuzo, and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan. It starts showing in cinemas across Nigeria on December 9th 2022. But before then, keep scrolling for all the fab red carpet looks.

Iyabo Ojo

Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD)

Beverly Osu

Jemima Osunde

Beverly Naya

Omawumi

Neo Akpofure

Bisola Aiyeola

Simi Drey

Hawa Magaji

Diane Russet

Ini Dima-Okojie

Ruth Kadiri

Sharon Ooja

Waje

Ozo & Neo

Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman


Enyinna Nwigwe

 

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php