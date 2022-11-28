Nollywood
See RMD, Bisola Aiyeola, Beverly Naya & other Fabulous Owambe Looks from the Premiere of #PalavaTheMovie
Inkblot Productions in collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment officially premiered its 20th film titled “Palava” on Sunday, 27th of November in Lagos.
With a style theme of ‘Owambe Wanda’, the cast, crew and guests, including Richard Mofe Damijo, Bisola Aiyeola, lyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Linda Ejiofor Suleiman, Gideon Okeke, Beverly Naya, Beverly Osu, Jemima Osunde, Omawumi Megbele, Neo Akpofure, among others, showed up and showed out for exciting activities such as live band performances, local Benin cuisine and many more!
Palava was written by Anee Icha and Chinaza Onuzo, and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan. It starts showing in cinemas across Nigeria on December 9th 2022. But before then, keep scrolling for all the fab red carpet looks.
Iyabo Ojo
Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD)
Beverly Osu
Jemima Osunde
Beverly Naya
Omawumi
Neo Akpofure
Bisola Aiyeola
Simi Drey
Hawa Magaji
Diane Russet
Ini Dima-Okojie
Ruth Kadiri
Sharon Ooja
Waje
Ozo & Neo
Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman
Enyinna Nwigwe