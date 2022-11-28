See RMD, Bisola Aiyeola, Beverly Naya & other Fabulous Owambe Looks from the Premiere of #PalavaTheMovie

Inkblot Productions in collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment officially premiered its 20th film titled “Palava” on Sunday, 27th of November in Lagos.

With a style theme of ‘Owambe Wanda’, the cast, crew and guests, including Richard Mofe Damijo, Bisola Aiyeola, lyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Linda Ejiofor Suleiman, Gideon Okeke, Beverly Naya, Beverly Osu, Jemima Osunde, Omawumi Megbele, Neo Akpofure, among others, showed up and showed out for exciting activities such as live band performances, local Benin cuisine and many more!

Palava was written by Anee Icha and Chinaza Onuzo, and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan. It starts showing in cinemas across Nigeria on December 9th 2022. But before then, keep scrolling for all the fab red carpet looks.

Iyabo Ojo

Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Beverly Osu

Jemima Osunde

Beverly Naya

Omawumi

Neo Akpofure

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bisola Aiyeola

Simi Drey

Hawa Magaji

Diane Russet

Ini Dima-Okojie

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ruth Kadiri

Sharon Ooja

Waje

Ozo & Neo

Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Enyinna Nwigwe