Tems Wins Best New Artist at 2022 Soul Train Awards

Tems, who was was nominated alongside fellow Nigerians CKay and Fireboy DML, won Best New Act award at the 2022 Soul Train Awards which aired on BET and BET Her. The award sees Tems as the first winner in this category that hails from Africa.

At the award, Beyoncé starred as the top winner as she won awards for the album of the year for the fourth time with Renaissance, song of the year for the third time with “Break My Soul,” and best collaboration for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” a pairing with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers.

See the full list of the winners here:

Album of the Year:

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Away Message (EP), Ari Lennox

Breezy, Chris Brown

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Money, Tank

WINNER: Renaissance, Beyoncé

Special, Lizzo

Song of the Year:



“About Damn Time,” Lizzo



“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy



WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé



“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige



“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long



“Last Last,” Burna Boy



“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

Video of the Year:



“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

WINNER: “Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Best New Artist:



CKay

Coco Jones

Dixson

Doechii

Fireboy DML

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

WINNER: Tems

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist:

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan



LizzoMary J. Blige

SZA

Tems

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist:



Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Charlie Wilson

WINNER: Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

PJ Morton

Best Collaboration:

“Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled

“Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller

“Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean

WINNER: “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé

“Move,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones & Tems

“Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine

Certified Soul Award:



Chaka Khan

Charlie Wilson

Diana Ross

WINNER: Mary J. Blige



Maxwell

PJ Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain

Best Dance Performance: