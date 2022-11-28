Music
Tems Wins Best New Artist at 2022 Soul Train Awards
Tems, who was was nominated alongside fellow Nigerians CKay and Fireboy DML, won Best New Act award at the 2022 Soul Train Awards which aired on BET and BET Her. The award sees Tems as the first winner in this category that hails from Africa.
At the award, Beyoncé starred as the top winner as she won awards for the album of the year for the fourth time with Renaissance, song of the year for the third time with “Break My Soul,” and best collaboration for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” a pairing with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers.
See the full list of the winners here:
Album of the Year:
- An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
- Away Message (EP), Ari Lennox
- Breezy, Chris Brown
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
- Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
- R&B Money, Tank
- WINNER: Renaissance, Beyoncé
- Special, Lizzo
Song of the Year:
- “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
- “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
- WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
- “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
- “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
- “Last Last,” Burna Boy
- “Pressure,” Ari Lennox
Video of the Year:
- “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
- “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
- “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
- “Have Mercy,” Chlöe
- “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
- “Last Last,” Burna Boy
- “Pressure,” Ari Lennox
- WINNER: “Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
Best New Artist:
- CKay
- Coco Jones
- Dixson
- Doechii
- Fireboy DML
- Muni Long
- Steve Lacy
- WINNER: Tems
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist:
- Ari Lennox
- Beyoncé
- H.E.R.
- WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
- LizzoMary J. Blige
- SZA
- Tems
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist:
- Babyface
- Brent Faiyaz
- Burna Boy
- Charlie Wilson
- WINNER: Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Lucky Daye
- PJ Morton
Best Collaboration:
- “Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled
- “Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas
- “Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
- “Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller
- “Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean
- WINNER: “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé
- “Move,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones & Tems
- “Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine
Certified Soul Award:
- Chaka Khan
- Charlie Wilson
- Diana Ross
- WINNER: Mary J. Blige
- Maxwell
- PJ Morton
- Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
- T-Pain
Best Dance Performance:
- WINNER: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
- “Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
- “Have Mercy,” Chlöe
- “Persuasive,” Doechii
- “Pressure,” Ari Lennox
- “Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
- “We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
- “Woman,” Doja Cat
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:
- CeCe Winans
- Erica Campbell
- Fred Hammond
- Major.
- Marvin Sapp
- WINNER: Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin
- Tamela Mann
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Legend Award: The Time
Lady of Soul Award: Xscape