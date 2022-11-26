Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop

Genevieve Nnaji makes First Public Appearance in Months with a Speech at #CANEXWKND2022 | Watch

Nollywood Scoop Weddings

First Look at Rita Dominic & Her Bridesmaids | #ReelDeel22

Nollywood Scoop Weddings

Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s White Wedding is this Weekend in England

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit" Season 7 Is Officially In The Works!

Nollywood Scoop Weddings

Nollywood Stars Stepped Out in Style to #MeetTheLeonards | Check Out The #AsoEbiBella Looks

Movies & TV Nollywood

It seems Kemi Adetiba has a new sequel for “King Of Boys” in the works

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Kofa," "The Song Maiden," and "Contraband" snag 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards - See Full List

Movies & TV Nollywood

Daniel Etim Effiong wins Best Actor at the AFRIFF Globe Awards

Movies & TV Nollywood

Toka McBaror's "Almajiri" Brings #AFRIFF2022 to a Close with Executive Producer Ayo Makun, Rahama Sadau & Alexx Ekubo in Attendance

BN TV Nollywood

Bolanle Ninalowo talks Leaving America, Marriage & Career in New Episode of #WithChude | Watch

Nollywood

Genevieve Nnaji makes First Public Appearance in Months with a Speech at #CANEXWKND2022 | Watch

Published

14 mins ago

 on

On Saturday evening, at the 2022 edition Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigerian actor, director, and producer Genevieve Nnaji made her first public appearance in months, delivering a speech on how to drive expansion of Africa’s creative an cultural industries.

“Creativity thrives as an ecosystem and not alone,” she said, adding that the creative industry can x4 its current $5bn it contributes to the African economy annually.

The movie star also posted on social media for the first time in months, sharing a photo of herself in a blue Tiffany Amber dress, looking as graceful and regal as ever.

Watch her speech below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Three Nigerian Innovators Shortlisted for the 2023 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Aanu Jide-Ojo & Abdulraheem Abdulqodir Tell Us How They Take Care of Their Mental Health As Therapists

Tola Oladiji: Tips To Help You Prepare a Research Paper

Here’s How You Can Take Better Care of Your Aged Parents

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Choosing a Mentor Based on Trust & Loyalty
css.php