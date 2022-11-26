See How Guests Turned Up for Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s White Wedding | #ReelDeel2022

You guys know how our stars show up for a Nigerian party? They slay and then slay some more! Now imagine if this ‘Nigerian party’ is taken to another country, ah! Premium slay.

Rita Dominic and her beau Fidelis Anosike had their white wedding today in England and it was one for the books. The glam, the class, and the grandeur all passed the vibe check.

See how guests showed up for #ReelDFeel2022.

Of course, the bride and groom first

The BridesMaids

Toke Makinwa

Make up – @mana.mumin

Hair – @mbhair.1

Mo Abudu

Kate Henshaw

Yummie Ogbebor

Chioma Akpotha

Dress @beccaneedlesnstitches

Hair and accessories @cacosahair

🎥 @radiezbyeve

Elizabeth Elohor

Bag @judithleiberny

Dress @saloniofficial

Shoes @aminamuaddi @thepoloavenue

Makeup @becksbuki

Shopper @theshoppingguru

Michelle Dede

Lilian Afegbai

Blessing Egbe