Scoop
See How Guests Turned Up for Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s White Wedding | #ReelDeel2022
You guys know how our stars show up for a Nigerian party? They slay and then slay some more! Now imagine if this ‘Nigerian party’ is taken to another country, ah! Premium slay.
Rita Dominic and her beau Fidelis Anosike had their white wedding today in England and it was one for the books. The glam, the class, and the grandeur all passed the vibe check.
See how guests showed up for #ReelDFeel2022.
Of course, the bride and groom first
The BridesMaids
Toke Makinwa
Make up – @mana.mumin
Hair – @mbhair.1
Mo Abudu
Kate Henshaw
Yummie Ogbebor
Chioma Akpotha
Dress @beccaneedlesnstitches
Hair and accessories @cacosahair
🎥 @radiezbyeve
Elizabeth Elohor
Bag @judithleiberny
Dress @saloniofficial
Shoes @aminamuaddi @thepoloavenue
Makeup @becksbuki
Shopper @theshoppingguru
Michelle Dede
Lilian Afegbai
Blessing Egbe
