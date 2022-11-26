Connect with us

See How Guests Turned Up for Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s White Wedding | #ReelDeel2022

Published

2 hours ago

 on

You guys know how our stars show up for a Nigerian party? They slay and then slay some more! Now imagine if this ‘Nigerian party’ is taken to another country, ah! Premium slay.

Rita Dominic and her beau Fidelis Anosike had their white wedding today in England and it was one for the books. The glam, the class, and the grandeur all passed the vibe check.

See how guests showed up for #ReelDFeel2022.

Of course, the bride and groom first

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The BridesMaids

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

Toke Makinwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Make up – @mana.mumin
Hair – @mbhair.1

Mo Abudu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

Kate Henshaw

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw)


Yummie Ogbebor

Chioma Akpotha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

Dress @beccaneedlesnstitches
Hair and accessories @cacosahair
🎥 @radiezbyeve

Elizabeth Elohor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELIZABETH (@elizabeth_elohor)

Bag @judithleiberny

Dress @saloniofficial

Shoes @aminamuaddi @thepoloavenue

Makeup @becksbuki

Shopper @theshoppingguru

Michelle Dede

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Dede (@michelledede)

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Blessing Egbe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blessing Effiom Egbe (@blessingegbe1)

 

 

