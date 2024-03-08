International Women’s Day: 5 Nollywood Films with Leading Female Characters Challenging Societal Expectations

There’s no better time than now to celebrate the evolution of the film industry in Nigeria. While it’s no secret that the industry is male-dominated, we are witnessing the emergence of leading female characters from various ages, ethnicities, tribes, and professions. These characters are portrayed with powerful performances that resonate with Nigerian women, with relatable on-screen representations.

In honour of International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to celebrating women and highlighting gender inequalities, we’ve put together a list of Nigerian movies featuring brilliantly written leading female characters that we not only admire but also serve as a source of inspiration to many women.

These films celebrate the achievements of women and also challenge the societal expectations that often hinder women’s progression

Awarun (Sola Sobowale) – “Anikulapo”

In an exclusive interview with BellaNaija, when Sola Sobowale was asked which part of the character, Awarun she related to the most, she said, “Her independence.”

Set in an ancient era where women were typically dependent on men for sustenance and expected to desire marriage and be married, Awarun’s character defied the norms and cultural expectations. She embraced self-sufficiency – running a ceramics factory, owning a thriving business, holding a chief title and setting boundaries in her relationships with men. Awarun’s determination to carve her path in a heavily patriarchal environment sends a powerful message of empowerment and resilience.

Watch her describe Awarun here

Adire (Kehinde Bankole) – Adire

In Adire, women’s empowerment takes centre stage. Adire tells the story of Adire, a retired sex worker turned entrepreneur, who moves into a small town and launches her own lingerie business. Adire has had an unfortunate background, yet, she isn’t scared to make a fresh start, fleeing from the shackles of her past, relocating to a remote town, taking back herself and becoming industrious.

Not only that, we see her encouraging other women in the town to embrace entrepreneurship too and take charge of their sensuality.

Adaeze Obiagu (Genevieve Nnaji) – “Lionheart”

Adaeze Obiagu is an ambitious woman, and she isn’t subtle about it. In “Lionheart,” a movie directed by Genevieve Nnaji, who also played the role, Adaeze is the daughter of a wealthy Igbo businessman and she has personal aspirations to take over the company from her father when he retires. Her aspirations were so strong that she already had plans to usher the family business into a new generation. But she’s not without challenges. Debt, opposition, competition from rivals, and the threat of takeover by her brother all stand in her way. Yet, in the male-dominated transportation industry, Adaeze challenges the status quo. With grit, resilience and an unwavering focus, she manoeuvres through challenges, keeping her family, business, and career intact.

Derin (Meg Otanwa) – “For Maria: Ẹ̀bùn Pàtàkì”

The core theme of “For Maria: Ẹ̀bùn Pàtàkì” is postpartum depression. Derin, a first-time mother, experiences a traumatic labour during the delivery of her baby, leading to difficulty in bonding with her newborn. Misunderstood by the people around her, she withdraws to herself, sinking further into depression. While she battles this, she also has her mother-in-law who verbally abuses her to contend with.

The movie sheds light on postpartum depression, a serious issue that is seldom discussed in society and frequently affects women following childbirth.

Dr Zara Robinson (Stephanie Okereke Linus) – “Dry”

Set in Kastina, Northern Nigeria, “Dry” tells the story of a Nigerian woman, Dr Zara Robinson, a gynaecologist in the United Kingdom, who was raped, trafficked, abused, and abandoned in Nigeria before being adopted by a British physician. But Dry isn’t about Dr Zara, it is about Halima, a 13-year-old girl forced into marriage with a 60-year-old man. After enduring abuse and getting pregnant, Halima suffers from Vesico Vaginal Fistula, a condition causing continuous urine leakage due to a connection between the bladder and vagina. Because of this, Halima is rejected by her husband, family and society – facing discrimination as a result.

“Dry” is inspired by a true life story, and it’s centred on child marriage, specifically addressing how it contributes to the prevalence of Vesico Vaginal Fistula in certain regions of Nigeria.