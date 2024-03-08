Didi Spills the Tea to Editi about Ene’s Secret Admirer in Episode 7 (S7) of “Skinny Girl In Transit”

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Mide and Tiwa seem to be enjoying being new parents, with Didi spilling the tea to Editi about Ene’s secret admirer. Meanwhile, Derin dives into a date with Dewunmi, and Shalewa continues to spread sunshine at the hospital with her outreach program. Mama Tiwa isn’t holding back, giving AY a piece of her mind about his frosty behaviour towards Charles.

This episode of “Skinny Girl In Transit” is a must-watch and fans are in for a good time. In case you missed the previous episode, catch up here.

Watch episode 7

