“Baby Farm”, “Òlòtūré” & Other Nollywood Titles Directed by Women Coming to Netflix this Year

A number of Nigerian movies and series produced and directed by female filmmakers in the county are coming to your screens this year on Netflix.

These female-led stories span various genres and themes in new local films and series from producers and directors like Mo Abudu, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Kemi Adetiba and Hamisha Daryani Ahuja.

See the list of movies and series below:

“Òlòtūré: The Journey” (series) – Mo Abudu

Working undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, a young journalist out to expose corruption fights for her life as she forges a path to Europe.

Key cast: Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Beverly Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Daniel Etim Effiong, Amarachukwu Onoh, Stan Nze, Bukola Oladipupo, Patrick Doyle, Bucci Franklin and Wofai Fada.

“Postcards” (series) – Hamisha Daryani Ahuja

Four conflicted Nigerians in India find identity and acceptance as they face their fears and desires through a journey of love and self-discovery

Key cast: Sola Sobowale, Tobi Bakre, Rajniesh Duggall, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Rahama Sadau and Nancy Isime.

“House of Ga’a” (film) – Bolanle Austen-Peters

Set in the 18th-century-old Oyo Empire, Ga’a is an ancient biopic based on true life events surrounding Bashorun Ga’a, a ferocious and feared Prime Minister/kingmaker who became more powerful than the kings he enthroned.

Key cast: Femi Branch, Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Ibrahim Chatta, Dele Odule, Bimbo Manuel, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, Gabriel Afolayan, Jide ‘JBlaze’ Oyegbile, Seun Akindele, ⁠Yemi Blaq, Adeniyi Johnson, Muyiwa Ademola, Willam Benson, Gbenga Titiloye and ⁠Kunle Coker. Co-producer: Joseph Umoibom.

“Baby Farm” (series) – Mo Abudu

Adanna, a young pregnant woman, unknowingly entrusts her unborn twins to a high-profile NGO, only to discover she’s become a prisoner of a sinister Baby Farm. As she fights to escape the clutches of the ruthless Doctor Oliver Evans and his wife, her fierce determination threatens to expose their dark operation, changing the lives of her fellow captives forever.

Key cast: Rita Dominic, Joseph Benjamin, Onyinye Odokoro, Genoveva Umeh, Langley Kirkwood and Jenny Stead.

“To Kill a Monkey” (series) – Kemi Adetiba

Efemini is a down-on-his-luck everyman whose life changes forever after a chance meeting with an old friend. Forced by circumstance to suppress his principles and explore a life of cybercrime, he finds himself making ever-greater moral compromises to stay ahead of the consequences of his new choices… and broadening tastes.

Key Cast: Bucci Franklin, William Benson, Stella Damasus, Bimbo Akintola, Micheal Ejoor, Chidi Mokeme, Lilian Afegbai, and Sunshine Roseman.