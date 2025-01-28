This Look! Genevieve Nnaji Serves Iconic Glam in a Tiffany Amber’s Black Dress

A black dress is always a winning choice—especially on a queen like Genevieve Nnaji. The Nollywood icon effortlessly owned the spotlight in a dramatic black off-the-shoulder dress by Tiffany Amber. The gown features layers of voluminous ruffles that cascade elegantly, creating texture and drama while exuding timeless sophistication. The lightweight, flowing fabric adds a touch of effortlessness to the striking design, making it perfect for a formal affair.

Genevieve kept her look classy yet understated, with her hair styled in soft, voluminous curls tumbling over one shoulder. Her makeup was simple and radiant, letting her natural beauty shine through.

If you’re searching for style inspiration for your next formal event or red carpet moment, this look is all the proof you need that a black dress is an unmatched classic. Graceful, bold, and oh-so-chic!

See more photos below