Adekunle Gold’s Birthday Fit is a Vibe, and Simi’s Sweet Message Will Make You Say “Aww”

Adekunle Gold is stepping into his birthday with a fresh vibe, a stylish flair, and a lot of love! And what’s a birthday celebration without a photoshoot to mark the occasion?

For his special day, the music superstar rocked a striking outfit: a matching brown leather ensemble. His textured leather jacket featured a deep V-neckline that revealed a sleek black shirt underneath, adding a layer of understated charm to the bold look. The jacket’s structured shoulders and tailored fit brought sophistication, while the trousers, made from the same luxurious leather material, tied the outfit together seamlessly.

To top it all off, Adekunle accessorised with a gold chain necklace, a sleek watch, and a pair of brown sunglasses that added just the right amount of edge to his look. True to form, his outfit was a mix of modern, edgy aesthetics with hints of tradition—in line with his style.

But the celebration didn’t end with just great style; it came with more love from Simi, who took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation filled with fun family moments, including a precious clip of their daughter, Deja, singing a birthday song for her dad. The video, of course, came with a sweet message.

Here’s what she wrote:

Baby, you started out GREAT

And you’ve gotten better with age Over the past year, I’ve been very aware of how much I actually like you as a human being. I mean I’ve always known it, but now I pay attention to it – because I realise it’s not easy to consistently like someone you have to live with, be with, sleep with almost everyday. (“Almost” because anything money, you’ve entered aeroplane). Thank you for being so likable Oko mi. …

Now, if that isn’t love, we don’t know what is!

See more photos from Adekunle Gold’s stunning birthday shoot below