BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Ladies Night & Karaoke

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Beirut Lounge, 123 Adetokunbo Ademola Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Soca Thursday

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Sturdy Beggars Irish Stout Launch

As part of their lineup of events for the St Patrick’s day celebration, Bature Brewery is inviting you to the launch of its sturdy beggars Irish stout. There will be happy hour all day on La fiole wine, also on beers from 2 pm to 8 pm.

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Teeling Fest



Come catch a vibe at the Teeling Fest this St. Patrick’s day. The after-party kicks off at 11:30 pm at the Lagos Irish Pub , Eko Hotel. Attendance is free but registration is mandatory.

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Lagoon Breeze Poolside, Eko Hotel.

RSVP: HERE

St Pattys At The Clubhouse

Eat, drink, and be Irish with Heinekenng this Thursday as Crus Fusions takes you on a musical journey! Expect fun games and a scavenger hunt.

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.

RSVP: 08077040404 or 0809448844

Friday Beirut

Date: Friday, March 18, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Beirut Lounge, 123 Adetokunbo Ademola Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Biggest ST. Patrick’s Day in Nigeria

Bature Brewery is hosting one of the biggest St Patrick’s day parties in Nigeria this weekend. There will be a performance from the Sturdy beggars (traditional Irish folk music). Free signature cocktails for the first 50 guests.

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Heal With Yoga: Sunrise Yoga on the Rooftop

This month of March, we are choosing to find peace within ourselves. Bask in sunrise and the free flow of positive energy, in the company of other yogis on the rooftop with Stacey.

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Time: 7 AM.

Venue: Ebonylife Place, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 090680 0006 OR 09068000007

Celebrate with Moët

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Ox restaurant and lounge, 31 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Lush Kalakuta Exprience

Lush is bringing real music and vibes back to their roots Afrobeats, and you will want to be a part of this warming experience. The Legendary Seun Kuti and the Egypt 80 band will be performing live in Lush Club for the first time. Do not miss the euphoria of soul-stirring melodies and beats.

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Lush Club, 3rd Floor Sky Mall, Sangotedo.

RSVP: HERE

Guinness Bright House Abuja Street Edition

A street fashion and food event, is coming to Abuja and you don’t want to miss it. It will have performances by BlaqBonez, Psycho YP, Fave, Ashake and a promising fashion exhibition of the finest street food in Abuja.

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Time:

Venue: Arts & Culture Complex, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Lagos Mini Tour

Happy Orange is having a Lagos Mini Tour this weekend. They will be visiting 4 locations, i.e, Lekki Conservation Centre, National Museum, Lekki Art and craft market and Nike Art Gallery. There will also be complimentary breakfast and lunch with lots of water and drinks on this daycation.

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Time: 9 AM.

RSVP: Call 08143207147 or HERE

Female Bosses Behind The Brands Taking Over

Bellanaijastyle will be hosting Sandrah Tubobereni, the Creative Director of multi-award-winning and internationally acclaimed fashion house TUBO, Reni Abina, the founder and creative director of Rendoll Lagos, and Adedoyin Somuyiwa who created Raenna (fondly known as @shop.raenna), to a meaningful discussion under the title: “Female Bosses Behind The Brands Taking Over.” Learn from these designers behind the brands the IT Fashion girls are wearing right now what it takes to build a fashion brand from Africa to the world.

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: @bellanaijastyle’s Instagram LIVE

LEMOD Sip & Shop Party

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: The Corner Lagos, Plot 28, 77 Admiralty Way, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

Songs of Resolve – Brymo Live

Afrovibes Africa featuring Brymo; Songs of Resolve… performing hits from his album “Esan” and an exclusive performance of new songs from his upcoming album “Theta θ.” It’s going to be a jump! Good music and great vibes.

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Time:7 PM

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Pottery & Movies

This Sunday, you’re in for an all-round treat with Breather. You get to explore your pottery skill while also enjoying a luxurious cinema time.

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Jinja Garden, Ebonylife Place, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE