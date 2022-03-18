Join Jude Nwoko, Chingtok Ishaku & Elijah Oyelade for WordFest 2022 by This Present House | March 18th-20th

This Present House (TPH) Lagos will host delegates from across the country at this year’s WordFest 2022.

Join Host, Pastor Jude Nwoko, and Guest Minister, Pastor Chingtok Ishaku this weekend as they share great insights on how we as God’s children can find our purpose and achieve kingdom agenda, even in these turbulent times at WordFest 2022.

Themed: “The Terms of the Will – Co Heirs with Christ”, the conference will shine the light on how we as co-heirs are joint inheritors to all that Christ inherited, as well as being beneficiaries of Christ’s divine glory.

It is going to be a weekend of sound teaching, deep worship, and fellowship, with Pastor Elijah Oyelade and One Music ministering in songs.

The conference is free to attend and open to all.

WordFest 2022 will hold at 6.30 pm. on Friday, March 18th, 8 am on Saturday, March 19th, and Sunday, March 20th March 2022, at This Present House’s International Freedom Centre, Freedom Way (End of Admiralty Way), Lekki Phase 1.

