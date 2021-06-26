Connect with us

Events Promotions

You're Invited to SUPER SUNDAY with Dr Tony Rapu at This Present House | 27th June 2021

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with All that Happened This Week Right Here

Events Living Promotions

It's Still Happening! Eat Drink Lagos X Martini Makes It a Summer to Remember with Lagos Burger Week

Events Living Promotions

Your Look inside the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball Hangout in Abuja

Events Living Promotions

Mummy Summit Digital is coming up on Saturday the 26th of June!

Events Promotions Style

Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James' Milan Fashion Week collection

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Music Promotions Scoop

Your Exclusive Look inside the Martell x Davido Announcement Party

Events Inspired Promotions

You're Invited to "Cycle For Scoliosis" in Lagos this Saturday

Events Living Promotions

The Luxury Network Nigeria hosts Exclusive B2B Networking Event

Events

You’re Invited to SUPER SUNDAY with Dr Tony Rapu at This Present House | 27th June 2021

Published

6 hours ago

 on

A father’s blessing!
Ready to receive a word from God to propel you into the second half of the year? Join us as Dr. Tony Rapu brings a word for the season this Sunday, 27 June 2021. It will be a time of worship, prayer and prophetic declarations to lift you into your next level.
You don’t want to miss this service.
Service times are 8am & 10:30am
The venue is This Present House, The Dome, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1

___________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Michael Nwah: Are Nigerians Experiencing Resilience Fatigue?

#BNCreativesCorner: TJ Benson is a Man of Many Talents

Eke Ndukwe Kalu: The Power of Language

Firecracker Toyeen: The Burden of Being in Too Many WhatsApp Groups

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?
Advertisement
css.php