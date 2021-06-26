It’s Still Happening! Eat Drink Lagos X Martini Makes It a Summer to Remember with Lagos Burger Week

Sun’s Out, Mar-Tini’s Out!

Summer is all about celebrating the spirit of true friendships and making up for lost times during the ongoing Lagos Burger Week.

Start off your summer weekend in a wanderlust of martini cocktails, tasty burgers with your besties.

EatDrinkLagos and Martini’s self-guided curated burger tour is happening; Bringing the finest restaurants in Lagos; offering mouthwatering burgers and signature cocktails.

Hop along on our tour, grab a copy of the “burger passport” as you visit any of the participating restaurants to enjoy your tasty burgers.

See images from your favorite restaurants:

The Martini Spiritz

The Truffle Burger @talindosteakhouse

The Sky High Burger @atmosphererooftop

The Mushroom & French Burger with the Martini Spritz @rsvplagos

The Truffle OG @theajsgourmet

The Mac Atlantis @kewaskitchen

@topsis_burger_lab

The Burg x Spike @burg.co

Yes, You’ll enjoy YUMMY burgers and you can also WIN, Here’s How!

Stop at all the participating restaurants using the digital burger passport to win lots of exciting prizes from Martini: a daycation with four friends at Jara Beach Resort, branded Martini picnic baskets in collaboration with Kewa’s kitchen and branded Martini gift boxes.

Give yourself a taste of summer, come along with your collectives, and enjoy some much-deserved Martini time. Don’t forget, you get a Martini cocktail with your burger when you visit any participating restaurants.

For more information, follow @eatdrinklagos on all your favourite social media platforms including Instagram.

Use the following hashtags to keep up to date with Lagos Burger Week – #Martinitime #Martiniwithfriend #Eatdrinklagos #Lagosburgerweek

___________________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content