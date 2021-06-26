Events
It’s Still Happening! Eat Drink Lagos X Martini Makes It a Summer to Remember with Lagos Burger Week
Summer is all about celebrating the spirit of true friendships and making up for lost times during the ongoing Lagos Burger Week.
Start off your summer weekend in a wanderlust of martini cocktails, tasty burgers with your besties.
EatDrinkLagos and Martini’s self-guided curated burger tour is happening; Bringing the finest restaurants in Lagos; offering mouthwatering burgers and signature cocktails.
Hop along on our tour, grab a copy of the “burger passport” as you visit any of the participating restaurants to enjoy your tasty burgers.
See images from your favorite restaurants:
The Truffle Burger @talindosteakhouse
The Sky High Burger @atmosphererooftop
The Mushroom & French Burger with the Martini Spritz @rsvplagos
The Mac Atlantis @kewaskitchen
Yes, You’ll enjoy YUMMY burgers and you can also WIN, Here’s How!
Stop at all the participating restaurants using the digital burger passport to win lots of exciting prizes from Martini: a daycation with four friends at Jara Beach Resort, branded Martini picnic baskets in collaboration with Kewa’s kitchen and branded Martini gift boxes.
Give yourself a taste of summer, come along with your collectives, and enjoy some much-deserved Martini time. Don’t forget, you get a Martini cocktail with your burger when you visit any participating restaurants.
For more information, follow @eatdrinklagos on all your favourite social media platforms including Instagram.
Use the following hashtags to keep up to date with Lagos Burger Week – #Martinitime #Martiniwithfriend #Eatdrinklagos #Lagosburgerweek
___________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content