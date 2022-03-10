Reconnect with God at the Shekere Concert themed “Chants of Victory” with Tony Rapu | March 11th

“As the world emerges from COVID-19, there are yet many questions left unanswered. People are confused and in chaos, seeking solutions but stuck in their circumstances. More than ever before, there is a yearning for supernatural help.” – Dr. Tony Rapu

As part of his passion and commitment to inspire people to the love of God, Dr. Tony Rapu; an Apostle, leader, mentor, and social reformer is set to host The Shekere Concert.

The concert will take place at The Expo Center of The Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The goal of this event is aimed to reconnect us to God as we navigate the challenges plaguing the world at this moment.

The Shekere Concert will be led by Dr. Tony Rapu and features special guest ministers including Gbenga Akinfewa, Nosa and Dare Justified ministering alongside The Lagos Community Gospel Choir.

To be part of this remarkable experience, join us at Eko Hotel and Suites on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The time is 7 pm. This event is FREE and no registration is required.

