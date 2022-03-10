Connect with us

Events

Reconnect with God at the Shekere Concert themed "Chants of Victory" with Tony Rapu | March 11th

Events Promotions

Join Temilade Salami and Gideon Olanrewaju for this Info Session on 'How To Ace Your Chevening Interview" | March 13th

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events Inspired

Amina Mohammed, Nike Davies-Okundaye, Joke Silva, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi commemorate International Women's Day with Adebola Williams

Events Inspired

FMN Women’s Network commemorated this Year’s IWD with an Outreach to Apapa Senior High School

Events

This Year's 'The Live Awake Conference' is themed #BreakTheBias: The Rise of the Future-Forward Female™️

Events

The ‘Friends of Prof‘ Community is promoting Education and Entrepreneurship with the March 8th Initiative 2022 Programme

Events

Don't Miss Out on the ImpactHer Conference Themed 'Breaking Barriers and Rising to the Top as a Female Entrepreneur' | March 9 and 12 

Events

Plush Hotel hosted VIPs and Media Guests at its Grand Opening with a Live Performance by D'banj

Events

Fidelity Bank in Partnership with Linda Ikeji will be celebrating this Year’s IWD with a Networking Event

Events

Reconnect with God at the Shekere Concert themed “Chants of Victory” with Tony Rapu | March 11th

Published

3 hours ago

 on

“As the world emerges from COVID-19, there are yet many questions left unanswered. People are confused and in chaos, seeking solutions but stuck in their circumstances. More than ever before, there is a yearning for supernatural help.” – Dr. Tony Rapu

As part of his passion and commitment to inspire people to the love of God, Dr. Tony Rapu; an Apostle, leader, mentor, and social reformer is set to host The Shekere Concert.

The concert will take place at The Expo Center of The Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The goal of this event is aimed to reconnect us to God as we navigate the challenges plaguing the world at this moment.

The Shekere Concert will be led by Dr. Tony Rapu and features special guest ministers including Gbenga Akinfewa, Nosa and Dare Justified ministering alongside The Lagos Community Gospel Choir.

To be part of this remarkable experience, join us at Eko Hotel and Suites on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The time is 7 pm. This event is FREE and no registration is required.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Monica Alabi: Top Tips to Help You Manage Your Stressors

BN Book Review: Yinka, Where is Your Huzband? by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn | Review by Ayobami Esther

Smart Emmanuel: Here’s How You Can Be a Better Leader

Mfonobong Inyang: Why Authoring A Book In 2022 Should Be A Big Deal For You

Here’s How We Can Make the Workplace Favourable For New Mothers
css.php