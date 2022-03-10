Connect with us

FMN Women's Network commemorated this Year's IWD with an Outreach to Apapa Senior High School

This Year's 'The Live Awake Conference' is themed #BreakTheBias: The Rise of the Future-Forward Female™️

The ‘Friends of Prof‘ Community is promoting Education and Entrepreneurship with the March 8th Initiative 2022 Programme

Don't Miss Out on the ImpactHer Conference Themed 'Breaking Barriers and Rising to the Top as a Female Entrepreneur' | March 9 and 12 

Plush Hotel hosted VIPs and Media Guests at its Grand Opening with a Live Performance by D'banj

Fidelity Bank in Partnership with Linda Ikeji will be celebrating this Year’s IWD with a Networking Event

Kimberly-Clark Nigeria Commissions New Factory in Ikorodu, Lagos

Veuve Cliquot created a Memorable VIP Experience for the Guest at the 2022 NPA Lagos Polo Tournament

Avila Natrualle rewards Distributors & launches a Fashion Brand at their Annual Distributors Summit and Excellence Award | Get the Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: The Must-Read Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Despite growing awareness about gender diversity and inclusion, women’s rights are still not respected or protected in many parts of the world. Sadly, women continue to be disproportionately affected by poverty, discrimination, and exploitation, as well as other monumental barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential.

To address these issues, the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day “Breaking the bias”, seeks to highlight the benefits of a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination against girls and women. Thus, in honor of Women’s Day, women from the FMN Women’s Network visited Apapa Senior High School as part of an outreach program designed specifically for senior class girls.

This education outreach program was essentially hinged on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals – SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality) with the critical focus of empowering and inspiring young girls towards a more deliberate and impactful future.

In keeping with tenets of this year’s theme, Break the Bias – Stand out, the outreach sought to provide a platform where girls could ithrough curated sessions on specific career mentorship and general question and answer sessions intended to inspire the girls.