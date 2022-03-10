FMN Women’s Network commemorated this Year’s IWD with an Outreach to Apapa Senior High School

Despite growing awareness about gender diversity and inclusion, women’s rights are still not respected or protected in many parts of the world. Sadly, women continue to be disproportionately affected by poverty, discrimination, and exploitation, as well as other monumental barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential.

To address these issues, the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day “Breaking the bias”, seeks to highlight the benefits of a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination against girls and women. Thus, in honor of Women’s Day, women from the FMN Women’s Network visited Apapa Senior High School as part of an outreach program designed specifically for senior class girls.

This education outreach program was essentially hinged on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals – SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality) with the critical focus of empowering and inspiring young girls towards a more deliberate and impactful future.

In keeping with tenets of this year’s theme, Break the Bias – Stand out, the outreach sought to provide a platform where girls could ithrough curated sessions on specific career mentorship and general question and answer sessions intended to inspire the girls.