AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 403

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Bella: @ronketiamiyu
Dress: @bellavehida

Dress: @emaginebybukola
Bella: @lord.sosa

Dress: @zemphanie

Dress: @mirah.ng
Bella: @zeeinnah__

Dress: @luxebyire

Dress: @styledbylayo

Dress: @_stitchesbyaisy_

Bella: @symply_tacha

Bella: @chioma_mangzcode

Dress: @nhayoomee

Dress: @linsyplace

Dress: @caramela_coutures

Bella: @sue_ejeme

Dresses: @styledbylayo

Dress: @officialyomscollection

Bella: @tracymireku
Dress: @sima_brew

Bella: @marsaartin

Dress: @emaginebybukola

Bella: @officialzuchu

Bella: @hamissamobetto

Kids!

#AsoEbiBella

