Connect with us

Weddings

From "Brother-in-the-Lord" Zone to Soulmates! Enjoy Pamela & Uche's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 403

Weddings

Relish all the Sweetness of #GDVibes21 With Dami & Gbenga's Trad + White Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy Your Weekend With all the Beautiful Features From this Week

Weddings

Olivia & Chimezie Met at a Party - Now It's a Forever Love Song!

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 402

Weddings

From Anon to Soulmate! Enjoy Seun & David's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s a Recap of All The Beautiful Features This Week

Relationships Weddings

Enjoy #TheShodipoShow With Lovebirds, Banke & Olumide!

Weddings

Vivian & Henry's Love Story Started at the Gym!

Weddings

From “Brother-in-the-Lord” Zone to Soulmates! Enjoy Pamela & Uche’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Published

8 hours ago

 on

We all know of, and avoid the infamous “friend zone” and “brother/sister zone”. But have you heard of the “Brother in the lord” zone? It’s pretty much a blend of two whole zones! 😂 If you haven’t heard of this zone, let us introduce you to Pamela and Uche.

When Pamela met Uche for the first time in the university, she wasn’t really interested in getting to know him any further than she already did and so, “brother-in-the-lord” was just about appropriate for her. So how did this spiral into a beautiful love tale? Well, she gives us the full gist, so just keep scrolling to read enjoy. Their pre-wedding photos and all the chemistry they exude will absolutely make your day.

Enjoy the lovely photos from their pre-wedding shoot and love story below.

How We Met 

By the bride, Pamela

I met Uche in 2016 at the University of Port Harcourt as an undergraduate student. I always saw him as a brother in the Lord. 😂 On a certain day, he invited me to his prayer meeting. I declined of course because it looked like a strategy to get to know me better. Fast forward to 2017, after several attempts to get my attention, I agreed to be his girlfriend.

He was so sweet, he only wanted me to be the best version of myself, he encouraged me to be self-reliant and disciplined, his passion and zeal for business pushed me to be a better person just watching him. I started working on my ushering company business and also started my footwear brand. Uche bought me books rather than flowers. He gave me his grandma’s sewing machine to use for my business.

We really didn’t care about much but just being happy even though we had tough times and went on several breaks but he always kept reaching out, and if I’m being honest our Love for each other was intact through it all. He never gave up, even when I was forming “hard guy”. He fought for our relationship and we got back to dating, to the glory of God. I’m excited to spend the rest of my life with Uche because I know this man – he is a good man with a selfless spirit. I love you Obim.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride-to-be@piem_official
Groom-to-be@theuchenna
Planner@eventsbynatalie
Makeup@edens_glam
Photography@jideoketonadephotography

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Here’s How We Can Make the Workplace Favourable For New Mothers

Jasmine Toulouse is using her gifts to create change in Mauritius through her music & politics

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Dating With Self Confidence

Rita Chidinma: How Difficult Can Motherhood Get?
css.php