Relish all the Sweetness of #GDVibes21 With Dami & Gbenga’s Trad + White Wedding

Many things are important to us. But you know what’s top of that list? Yes… love! And every chance we get, we take in every bit of it. Today, we revel in the beauty of #GDVibes21!

Dami and Gbenga tied the knot in a colourful Yoruba traditional engagement, after which they went on to seal the deal in a breathtaking white wedding ceremony and then the couple brought it up several notches at their fun reception. From their super stylish outfits to the vow exchange, fun and all-round great vibes, we can imagine that the lovebirds had their dream come alive.

#GDvibes21 was all shades of beautiful! You certainly want to enjoy it all including their beautiful love story. Want to know how they met? Just keep scrolling.

Enjoy their beautiful wedding photos and love story below.

Gbenga and I met in December 2016 via a mutual friend. I had just moved back to the US and was visiting my old church in Houston. I remember receiving a call after service from our mutual friend, who asked me point blank if I was in a relationship and further talked about this guy she thought would be a great match for me. Even though I wasn’t dating anyone, I almost said yes to her, just because I wasn’t too keen on hookups. It must have been an angel from God that made me decide to let her know I was single. Our conversation ended with her assuring Gbenga will definitely be in touch. – Dami

One day later, a day before my birthday, Gbenga called me. We had a great conversation and agreed to go on a date that weekend. Some people 🙄 will say, Gbenga’s entry into my life was definitely God’s birthday gift to me that year. After our first date, I realized we had a few things in common particularly #FOODIE lol. Our conversations never seemed forced and I could totally be myself around him, I remember dozing off in the car after one of our dates ( lol me and sleep). With all the signs showing that Gbenga is a great guy, I kept fighting it and on numerous occasions even talked to him about hooking him up with other friends 🤦🏾‍♀️.

Regardless of all this Mr Gbenga didn’t back down. I remember I had to travel to Detroit a couple of months after we met and Gbenga randomly called to say he would meet me up there and he wasn’t playing. We met up in Detroit and drove to Indiana to see the family together. He met my brother and sister who were seriously giving me eyes, to which I responded, “he is just my friend“. However, it was from that trip I really got to bond with Gbenga. On the day he was to fly back to Texas, we got to the airport hours earlier and had deep conversations that got us even more connected.

A few weeks later, we officially started dating. Mr. Bold, Gbenga! Not too long after we started dating in 2017, asked to follow me to London to attend my brother’s wedding! I remember being so hesitant about it like he will meet MY ENTIRE FAMILY, I wasn’t ready for that yet!

On the 29th of November 2019, in the presence of my family, Gbenga asked me to be his wife, it was such an amazing proposal and I couldn’t have been happier. COVID tried to ruin our wedding plans with so much back and forth on the date. But almost exactly 2 years after our proposal, during the thanksgiving celebration, we officially sealed it!! Mr. and Mrs. Yemidale. #GDvibes21❤️





It’s time to party!

Now guys, let’s get into Dami and Gbenga‘s beautiful traditional engagement.





