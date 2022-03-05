BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy Your Weekend With all the Beautiful Features From this Week

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

First of all, happy weekend! We’re so excited that it’s another Saturday again and we can finally let our hair down to feel the wind. Fun and wind asides, you already know what Saturday signifies, in our books – yes, wedding, and in essence, love! We’re so giddy for all the love birds who will be saying “I do” today and like every other day, we’re celebrating this beauty that is love.

This week over at www.bellanaijaweddings.com, we’ve had so many beautiful features. From amazing love stories to pre-wedding photos, weddings, bridal inspo and wedding planning tips. If you missed anything, not to worry. Here’s a rundown of all the features from this week. Remember to click on the title link for more on each story.

Have a fabulous weekend.

The #GDvibes21 White Wedding will Leave You Lovestruck

We Can Def Feel the #GDvibes21 at Dami & Gbenga’s Traditional Engagement

Louisa Met Okechukwu Through Her Cousin! Now It’s Happy Ever After

Uche Went From Pamela’s “Brother-in-the-Lord” to The Love of Her Life!

Rachel & Malah’s Love Story Unknowingly Started in JSS 2

Abena & Andre’s Started as Friends & Now It’s #AApilyeverafter

It’s #FromNaijatoGhana with Chinenye & Kwame’s Love Story

Tobi & KV’s Love Story Began in the Club – Now They’re Set For the Aisle!

Here’s the Full Gist of how Blessing & Stan Nze Met

Exude Charming Confidence on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

Anto Lecky is Giving us that Regal Yoruba Bride Inspo

Dami’s Elegance Shone Through in These 5 Wedding Looks

Northern Queens, This Bridal Beauty Look has Got your Name on It!

Exude Flawless Charm On Your Big Day With this Beauty Look

Dazzle in Purple With This Traditional Bridal Beauty Look

These 2 Moments at Sharon’s Wedding will make You Smile

This Bridesmaid & Groomsman Brought all the Groove to their Reception Entrance!

This Happy Couple Having their Moment Will Make You Smile

Watching this Groom Gush Over His Bride Will Totally Make Your Day

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

