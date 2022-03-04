Olivia & Chimezie Met at a Party – Now It’s a Forever Love Song!

One force, greater than every other, in our books, is that of love! How it pulls two hearts, otherwise far from each other, so close together and even gets them to sync in perfect harmony is something to always be proud of. Today, we’re celebrating lovebirds, Olivia and Chimezie whose hearts now beat as one.

The two met at a party and it’s safe to say that Cupid was also present at this party. One dance and a beautiful conversation after, they both knew they had to keep in touch. But this didn’t really go as planned. So, how did it all come together? Well, they give us the full gist – so just keep scrolling to find out. Their pre-wedding photos have us smiling from ear to ear and we’re absolutely rooting for them!

Enjoy their love story just how Olivia and Chimezie tell it, and their beautiful pre-wedding photos below.

How We Met

By the bride, Olivia:

We met at a party. I walked into a room and saw Chimezie talking to someone. I remember thinking how handsome he was, but I was too shy to approach him. As the night went on, we got introduced and made small talk. The party ended and I thought I would never see him again.

A few days later, my cousins and I hosted a party in our home. While I was getting ready, one of my cousins kept telling me to hurry up because someone was asking about me. When I got to the party venue, Chimezie approached me and asked me to dance.

After dancing, we spent the rest of the night getting to know each other. Our conversation was wholesome and we talked as if we were old friends. That night, I got a glimpse of Chimezie’s heart and I immediately knew he was special.

That night, we promised to keep in touch but knew it would be difficult due to me living in Canada and him in Nigeria. We had minimal contact with each other until we reconnected via Facebook on March 24th, 2016. Weekly Facebook messages became night long video calls via WhatsApp and the rest is history.

Chimezie’s side of the story:

I was with some friends when I spotted Njideka and her sisters walking into the compound. At first, I was like “Omo, see squad!” But Njideka stood out, her smile actually caught me. It was getting dark, so we decided to move the party indoors. When I walked in, I did a quick scan of the room, but she wasn’t in there.

A few minutes passed as I was talking with a friend and she walks in and catches my gaze then walks to join her sisters. The night went on. Eventually, we got introduced and made small talk. Amidst the socializing, I found myself always stealing glances at her.

It felt like we had been friends for years, she got me and saw beyond any walls I had up. I promised to stay in touch, knowing it was going to be difficult, but I prayed we’d maintain our friendship. We stayed in touch minimally for a while.

In 2016, we reconnected, picked up from where we left off and found ourselves evolving into best friends.

Credits

Bride: @oliviabambam

Groom: @ch1mzy

Photography: @awgzzz

Planner: @mimiluxe_events