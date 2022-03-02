AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 402

Connect with us

Published

12 mins ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Dress by : @vastmoda
Gele by: @tochi_gelecraft
Facebeat by @glambytola
Photographer: @peculiarhaston

@nikkyu
Dress: @tubo__

Dress: @bandoraonline

@__eghosa
Dress: @__voguesignature

@reginachukwu
Dress: @beccaneedlesandstitches

@hawa_magaji

@chiomagoodhair
Dress; @somobysomo

@simisanyaa
Dress: @capesnfringes
Gele: @a1_gele

@ceceokonya

@onyeeka

@quin_fae

#AsoEbiBella

@bukolaadeoye
Dress: @beccaneedlesandstitches

Outfit: @aisy_bespoke

@nazabulam

@therealrhonkefella

@chiomagoodhair
Dress: @suemanuel

Outfit: @safare_couture

@laular_1

 

Kids!

@riqhassan

@omalicha_chika

@bandhby_aisha
Dress: @mirah.ng

