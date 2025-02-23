Jumbo Aniebiet, Nosa & Sergine Quenum Declare God’s Victory in “Odogwu” | Listen

“Ruler of my heart, you are the greatest. I stand in reverence of your presence. You make all things beautiful.” From the first line, “Odogwu” pulls you in. Gospel artists Jumbo Aniebiet and Nosa, alongside Sergine Quenum, deliver this song as a reminder of who God is, great, loving, and victorious.

In Igbo, “Odogwu” means a mighty warrior, a title that speaks of strength and royalty. The song carries that same energy, declaring God’s power and faithfulness. According to Jumbo Aniebiet and Nosa, it is inspired by Isaiah 42:13. “The Lord will march out like a champion, like a warrior he will stir up his zeal. With a shout he will raise the battle cry and will triumph over his enemies.”

It is more than a song. It is a declaration of faith. A sound that lifts your spirit and reminds you that God is always fighting for you.

