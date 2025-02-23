Connect with us

Jumbo Aniebiet, Nosa & Sergine Quenum Declare God's Victory in "Odogwu"

Tyla Talks British Vogue, Her Viral Met Gala Look & Love Life on Jennifer Hudson Show

Watch Lojay & His Love Interest Dance Through Emotion in the "Somebody Like You" Visualiser

Here’s a Weekend Recipe You Won’t Want to Miss: Vegetable Rice & Grilled Tilapia

Toms Breaks Down the Right Way to Make Ghanaian Groundnut Soup

Phyno and Fave Let Their Single "Deep" Sink Even Deeper with New Visuals

Ivan Eats Serves Up a Must-Try Braised Lamb Shank with Creamy Rutabaga Mash

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen & Nsikak David Deliver the Visuals for "No Love In Lagos"

Uzom’s Kitchen Shows Us How to Make a Rich Pot of Okazi Soup

Moses Bliss Turns 30 with "By Your Mercy," a Song That Feels Like a Testimony

Jumbo Aniebiet, Nosa & Sergine Quenum Declare God’s Victory in “Odogwu” | Listen

6 hours ago

“Ruler of my heart, you are the greatest. I stand in reverence of your presence. You make all things beautiful.” From the first line, “Odogwu” pulls you in. Gospel artists Jumbo Aniebiet and Nosa, alongside Sergine Quenum, deliver this song as a reminder of who God is, great, loving, and victorious.

In Igbo, “Odogwu” means a mighty warrior, a title that speaks of strength and royalty. The song carries that same energy, declaring God’s power and faithfulness. According to Jumbo Aniebiet and Nosa, it is inspired by Isaiah 42:13. “The Lord will march out like a champion, like a warrior he will stir up his zeal. With a shout he will raise the battle cry and will triumph over his enemies.”

It is more than a song. It is a declaration of faith. A sound that lifts your spirit and reminds you that God is always fighting for you.

Listen to “Odogwu” below.

