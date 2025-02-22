Tyla Talks British Vogue, Her Viral Met Gala Look & Love Life on Jennifer Hudson Show

Tyla was at The Jennifer Hudson Show where she got an exclusive first look at her British Vogue cover, and she had plenty to say! She talked about her Flintstones-inspired fashion, making a statement at the Met Gala, and taking the stage for her Victoria’s Secret performance—yes, those wings were real! She also spilled on working with Sabrina Carpenter and shared her dream collaborations.

She couldn’t hide her excitement about being on the March issue of British Vogue, calling it an unforgettable experience. From working with an amazing team to personally picking her outfits and colours, she was hands-on every step of the way.

Of course, she had to chat about her latest remix of “Push 2 Start” with Sean Paul—who she says was the perfect fit for the track.

And when it came to her love life, she had the best response. In a game segment, Jennifer asked her to describe it in three words, and Tyla simply said, “My love life.” The moment had Jennifer and the audience cracking up!

From her grand entrance through the Spirit Tunnel to the nonstop laughs and cheers, Tyla clearly had a blast on the show.

Watch the full video below!