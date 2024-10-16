Connect with us

Tyla’s Dazzling Entrance Steals the Show at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its comeback yesterday, in Brooklyn, New York, after a four-year hiatus. Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla stole the spotlight, rising to perform in angelic white feather wings and a metallic lingerie set adorned with elaborate gold accents.

The 22-year-old thrilled the audience with her hit single “Water,” followed by the debut of her new track “PUSH 2 START” from the deluxe edition of her self-titled debut album.

After its 2019 cancellation, Victoria’s Secret promised to “reflect who we are today” and returned with the glitz, glamour, and entertainment they have been known for since the show’s inception in 1995.

Watch the moment she confidently stepped onto the stage:

Watch her performance below:

