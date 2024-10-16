Get Ready to LOL! Papa Ajasco Just Got a Gen Z Revamp—Watch the Trailer

If you enjoyed watching the popular comedy series “Papa Ajasco and Company” during your childhood, you’re in for a delightful surprise. And if you’re part of Gen Z and missed out on the original, fret not—this new iteration is a fresh upgrade you won’t want to miss: “Papa Ajasco and Company: Gen Z Papi.”

This revamped version of the award-winning comedy follows the funny character, Papa Ajasco—now known as Gen Z Papi—as he navigates his journey to superstardom as a successful Afrobeats musician, all while embroiled in a rivalry with another artist, Emperor Agu. The series features beloved mainstays including Papa Ajasco, Pa James, Mama Ajasco, Boy Alinco, and Miss Pepeiye, alongside a cast of hilarious new characters portrayed by Jude Chukwuka, Jide Kosoko, Fatai Oodua (Lalude), Francis Odega, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Jaiye Kuti, Nobert Young, Shade Ayinke Ola (Iyalegba), Shirley Igwe, Oluchi Amajuoyi, and others.

Originally created by Wale Adenuga in 1977, “Papa Ajasco and Company” (formerly The Ajasco Family) is a Nigerian family sitcom that humorously explores the dynamics of the Ajasco family and addresses significant societal issues. The main characters include the mischievous Bobo Ajasco, the long-suffering Mama Ajasco, the flirtatious Boy Alinco, the gold-digging Miss Pepeiye, and the ill-fated ne’er-do-wells Pa James and Pa Jimoh.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., producer of “Papa Ajasco & Company: Gen Z Papi,” “Since the original Papa Ajasco & Company began airing across Nigeria in 1997, the programme has attracted a vast audience spanning multiple generations. As the longest-running TV comedy in Nigeria, we have maintained our popularity by continually refreshing our storylines and production styles to resonate with viewers of all ages, particularly the youth who make up the majority of our audience. The new Gen Z Papi production has already garnered fantastic feedback from our sample audience, and we are thrilled to share it with the world.”

The new series will air at 8:30 p.m. on Wap TV (DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 129, FreeTV 751, and PlayTV 275), and 8:00 p.m. on NTA Network.

Don’t miss out on the laughs—watch the trailer of “Papa Ajasco and Company: Gen Z Papi” below: