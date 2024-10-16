Get the Inside Scoop on Ozee Mbadiwe’s BBNaija9 Experience on “The Dip”

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

“This looks interesting,” Ozee Mbadiwe said at the start of his interview on “The Dip.” What followed was indeed an engaging and relaxed discussion that explored his experiences as a finalist on the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ edition.

During the interview, Ozee reflected on his time in the reality show, sharing insights about his relationship with fellow contestant Victoria and what lies ahead for him post-show.

He revealed that his favourite moment in the house was the Techno task, the first solo challenge following the unpairing twist, which he also won.

Ozee expressed his delight at the nickname he earned since leaving the house, fondly referred to as “The Diamond of the Show.” Reflecting on his stay in the house, Ozee shared invaluable lessons about human interaction. He emphasised the importance of listening to others before jumping in with solutions when they approach you with their problems. He summarised his experience with the phrase “veni, vidi, vici,” which means “I came, I saw, I conquered.”

If you’re eager to know, you’ve got to watch the full interview below:

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

