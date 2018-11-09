BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Duckie Thot, Trevor Noah, La La Anthony, Kris Jenner attend 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

09.11.2018 at By Leave a Comment

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place last night in New York.

Every year, the fashion show brings its famous bejewelled Angels together for what is consistently a glittery catwalk extravaganza and ends up being the most-watched fashion event of the year.

Spotted on the Pink carpet of this year’s event were Trevor Noah, La La Anthony, Tyson Beckford, Duckie Thot, Kris Jenner, Justine Skye, Winnie Harlow, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and more.

See photos below:

Trevor Noah

Dylan Sprouse

Justine Skye

Frankie Grande

Rita Ora

Kris Jenner

Tyson Beckford

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Winnie Harlow

Duckie Thot

Wiz Khalifa

La La Anthony

Luka Sabbat

Victoria Justice

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Roy Rochlin

Star Features

Introducing LASIS, a leader in customer service, security and safety solutions

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija