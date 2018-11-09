Duckie Thot, Trevor Noah, La La Anthony, Kris Jenner attend 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place last night in New York.

Every year, the fashion show brings its famous bejewelled Angels together for what is consistently a glittery catwalk extravaganza and ends up being the most-watched fashion event of the year.

Spotted on the Pink carpet of this year’s event were Trevor Noah, La La Anthony, Tyson Beckford, Duckie Thot, Kris Jenner, Justine Skye, Winnie Harlow, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and more.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Roy Rochlin