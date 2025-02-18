Soak in the Love Story of Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma as They Announce Their Engagement

Winnie Harlow is getting ready to strut down the aisle. The fashion model and NBA star Kyle Kuzma are engaged.

The couple announced the big news today with a joint Instagram post, sharing photos of themselves on a private plane. In several shots, Winnie flashes her dazzling engagement ring, looking every bit the glowing bride-to-be.

Speaking with Vogue, they revealed that Kyle proposed during a trip to the Turks and Caicos. He had gone all out, chartering a private plane filled with red roses, balloons, chocolates, and champagne. Winnie assumed the romantic setup was for Valentine’s Day until Kyle surprised her with an 8.5-carat oval-cut diamond ring he had spent three months designing himself.

“I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything,” he told Vogue, “I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her; something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time.”

The celebration continued with an intimate beachside dinner, ending with a fireworks display.

Take a moment to soak in their beautiful engagement post below.