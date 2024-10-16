From Fan Love to Winning Big: Watch Kellyrae Tell Us About His BBNaija9 Experience on “The Dip”

Kellyrae made an exciting appearance on “The Dip,” where he told us everything about his experience on the reality show, his winning strategy, and the excitement of being the winner of the competition.

Talking about his win, he attributes his success to grace and the unwavering support of his loyal fanbase. Kellyrae recalled the shock of hearing people shouting his name while he was driving, a level of attention he never expected. He described the love he felt from fans and continued to credit his win to grace.

When asked who brought the most laughter into the house, he quickly named Ben. As for those he admired most, Kellyrae mentioned Wanni, Handi, Nelly, Anita, Topher, the Mbadiwe Twins, and of course, his wife, Kassia.

Reflecting on his time in the house, Kellyrae said there was nothing he would change—except maybe one thing. He admitted it was tough pretending that Kassia wasn’t his wife, but he stood by the decision as part of his game strategy. Despite the emotional challenge, it’s a tactic he wouldn’t change if given another chance to go back.

To round off the chat, Kellyrae shared his perfect way to enjoy a glass of Guinness.

Watch the full conversation below: