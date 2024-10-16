Michael Mazi Michael Wins Mr. World Nigeria 2024 – See Full List of Winners

Connect with us

Michael Mazi Michael has emerged as the winner of Mr. World Nigeria 2024, claiming the prestigious title after a night of fierce competition.

The grand finale took place on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at the Silverbird Galleria in Victoria Island, Lagos, where 10 finalists showcased their talents, personal projects, and professional achievements.

In addition to being crowned Mr. World Nigeria, Michael also secured the title of Mr. Fit and Trim at the event. A passionate fitness enthusiast, he is dedicated to self-improvement and is a registered nurse committed to promoting health and well-being. Michael enjoys music, sports, reading, traveling, and meeting new people.

The judging panel featured fashion designer Frank Osodi, former beauty queen Anita Uwagbale, and media personality Deji Bakare, who evaluated the contestants based on fitness, stage presence, and intelligence.

The event also recognized standout contestants in several categories.

Here’s the list of winners from Mr. World Nigeria 2024:

  • Mr. Supranational Nigeria 2024 – Ugochukwu Nwokolo
  • Mr. Charismatic 2024 – Symon Oko
  • Top Model 2024 – Chidubem Iroegbulam
  • Strongest Man 2024 – Shedrach Ashu
  • Mr. Fit & Trim 2024 – Michael Mazi Michael
  • Mr. Photogenic 2024 – David Eyo
  • Best Talent 2024 – Chibuzor Alinonu

 

