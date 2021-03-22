Anita Uwagbale had an Amazing Birthday Celebration & these Photos are Proof!

Connect with us

Published

59 mins ago

 on

It was ex-beauty queen Anita Uwagbale ‘s birthday on Friday and from all indications, it was a very happy one.

Anita shared photos from the intimate celebration with her friends including Busola Dakolo, Adaeze Yobo, Omowunmi Akinnifesi and other beautiful guests.

Captioning the photos, Anita wrote, “I had such an amazing birthday celebration over the weekend. Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes. God bless you all.🥰🥰”

The beauty queen also had a quick change of outfit because “I can be extra like that 😁😛and the party continued.🥳”

Check out the photos:

Look 1

Look 2

Meet the Guests

Photo Credit: @queenanit_u

