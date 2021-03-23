Find out more about Engineering Opportunities at Glasgow Caledonian University | March 25th – 26th



Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) is a distinctive, inclusive, and forward-looking university that is committed to its social mission to promote the common good. GCU delivers innovation through world-class research in key areas of strength.

The institution has opened up opportunities for candidates seeking an engineering degree.

Date: March 25th – 26th, 2021

Time: 11 am – 4.00 pm

Venue: 1 Sheel Close Onireke, Ibadan Nigeria.

GCU engineering boasts of a wealth of study options, cutting-edge labs, and industry links and is one of the Top 20 in the UK for world-leading and internationally excellent research impact in the Built Environment.

The program creates room for being a part of a community of like-minded individuals from around the world, with the engineering and computing students scoring 91% for happiness in a recent survey.

With campuses in Glasgow, London, and New York, multiple study opportunities are opened at both undergraduate, postgraduate, and research-level so why not start your journey with GCU today! Get in touch on 08185594567 or click here.

