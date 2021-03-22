McLaren’s Latest Signee is Nigerian-American Karting Champion, Ugo Ugochukwu 👏🏾

Supermajor!

Nigerian-American karting star Ugo Ugochukwu has been recently named the newest Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) European karting champion.

Following his win, British motor racing team McLaren Racing announced via an article on its website, on Monday, that it has signed a long-term agreement with the 13-year-old promising driver.

The article further stated that Ugo has “proven to be a revelation, already securing several titles in his young career in the US and Europe, and most recently winning the 2020 FIA OKJ European Championship.”

The signed agreement requires McLaren Racing to support Ugo’s “development and evolution” as he advances through the junior categories of motorsport, with an “option on his services in the future.”

On the agreement, Ugochukwu who is the son of Nigerian supermodel, Oluchi, said,

I’m honoured to be signed by such an iconic team as McLaren Racing so early in my career. To have the support of McLaren is fantastic and what any young driver dreams of. I’m focused right now on developing as a driver and racer, so having McLaren by my side can only help me on and off the track

An excited Oluchi also shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you, GOD! Angels in the heavenlies Thank you. Watch over your Son. @ugougochukwu It’s beyond us 🙏🏾”.

According to the CEO, McLaren Racing, Zak Brown, “we’ve been watching Ugo’s progress with interest, so when the opportunity to sign an agreement with him became available, we had no hesitation moving on it. Now we’ll focus on giving Ugo the right support when he needs it to help him fulfil his potential.

“Ugo is a promising young talent with strong development prospects. While he is still early in his career, it is clear he has the ingredients to be successful in the sport. This signing reflects our refocused approach to identifying and supporting new talent, away from a formal young driver programme to a more tailored basis,” Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren F1 added.

Congratulations Ugo! We’re rooting for you❤

Photo Credit: @McLaren