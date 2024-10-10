Oluchi and Udochukwu’s Journey Began on the Streets of Twitter

Who says you can’t find love on Twitter? Oluchi and Udochukwu’s love story is about how a simple ‘Follow’ on Twitter evolved into a classic rom-com.

They took things to the DMs after a while, which sparked a seamless connection between them. As they got to know each other better, they realised their love was meant to be. As they happily count down to their big day, we get to see the beauty of their love through their pre-wedding photos. You need no soothsayer to tell you that these two are smitten… It’s evident in each frame! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Oluchi:

I saw someone follow me on Twitter and as I usually do, I went to the page to see what the person was about (I like to look at people’s pages and get a feel of who they are when they follow me). He seemed really smart—a scientist. I read a few articles about him in which he was mentioned. He seemed different from the people I was used to and his posts were intellectual and few. I spent hours on his page (I’m a bit of a science nerd myself). Then I followed him back. I was careful not to like any of his posts though.

He didn’t say anything to me till months after (I had already given up hope that he’d contact me and moved on). He slid into my DM very respectfully and I responded after a few hours. I was happy to see that he had a great sense of humor as well with the brains. I was skeptical about the distance though because of my funny past experiences but he proved to be exactly what and who he said he was and that made me fall in love with and trust him. He was very intentional with communication and made all my doubts disappear.

Months into the long distance dating, he visited and we got to know each other better. Surprisingly he popped the question after a short time together and when I asked him why, he said he had seen exactly what he was looking for. Half a year later we were walking down the aisle in front of friends and family and I feel a peace I’ve never felt before. Thank You Jesus and Elon Musk! 😊

Credits

Bride @lou_flame

Planner @mm_eventss

Photography @officialbigdealweddings

Makeup @glambydiva

Hairstylist @kelberry_hair_studio

Dress @ifybekee_stitches | @memoriesbycregxcasa

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,