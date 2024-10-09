Omotolani & Adetayo Found Love at a Wedding 2 Years Ago!

If we were asked to make a list of places to find love, social media and weddings would certainly be at the top. Now, when a love story is birthed from the fusion of both, you know it was meant to be.

Omotolani and Adetayo crossed paths online through work. A year later, fate brought them together at a wedding, and it felt like a magnetic force was pulling them toward each other. Now, the sweethearts are set for a lifetime of bliss, having their own wedding in a setting reminiscent of where it all began. Their pre-wedding photos are a breath of fresh air with each frame, capturing their undeniable chemistry and sweet love.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Adetayo:

We crossed paths online in 2021, through work. It is funny how the weave of time and destiny connects people by certain key and otherwise mundane decisions. Ultimately, our first physical meeting was a fortuitous meeting at a March 2022 wedding. From the moment I saw her, it felt like a magnetic force on both sides had brought us together. From the shenanigans at the wedding to our phone calls, dates, family occasions, travel, etc we have been at each other’s side.

To culminate our courtship journey of over two years, it was only right that we had our own wedding – in a place very similar to our first physical meeting. One thing I say frequently about Tolani is we are similar in our values as people but different in character in a complementary way. Yes, we have had our ups and downs (like every couple). But ultimately, we have decided to choose each other for life. I am so excited about this day and my joy knows no bounds. In my quiet thoughts, I think about this day as the happiest day of my life, I think about it with anticipation and excitement. Every day I am grateful for the opportunity we have as a couple and pray for God to perfect all his plans for us.

