Tolu Found Toyin Shortly After Praying For Divine Guidance in Romance

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Do you believe in fate and divine orchestrations? How, in the nick of time, someone comes into your life and makes it even more beautiful! Toyin and Tolu are our lovebirds for today.

Just when Tolu prayed for divine guidance in romance, he reconnected with Toyin, and what followed was a sweet love story. Now, they are on their forever journey and are blessing us with sweet doses of love and beauty to drool over. Their pre-wedding photos are a breath of fresh air, and the chemistry in each frame… whoosh! You’ll fall in love with every shot as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the groom, Tolu:

I met Toyin through a random WhatsApp group chat created by our mutual friend. As I was about to leave, I noticed she had just taken off as well. I messaged her and we hit it off, becoming friends for years. Fast forward years later, I had a personal season of fasting and prayer where I begged the heavens for some divine romance guidance. Soon after, we reconnected again and we talked about our spiritual lives, and on and on Nov 11th, she dropped some serious gospel truths on me that changed my life. I was smitten by how deeply connected she was to God – it was like she had a direct line to heaven’s customer service.

 

On that same day, I was struck by what can only be described as divine inspiration from the Holy Spirit. I declared to her that she was my wife-to-be. She was understandably shocked but agreed to pray and get her confirmation. After some back-and-forth, she got the green light with notable confirmation and became my official fiancée. We prayed, fasted, and bonded over our shared love for God. I later made my way to meet her parents’ house. I loved them and they loved me. They gave us their blessing after which  we started planning the wedding of our dreams.

       

 

Credits

Couple@ourloveis247_
Planner@shadesofluxe_events
Photography@tosinjoshweddings
Groom’s suit@sevunteentailored
Bride’s dress@_alypse

 

