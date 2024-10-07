Weddings
Love, Culture and Everything in Between! Enjoy Dami & Martin’s Wedding Photos
Love cannot be tamed by any kind of barrier. Wherever it finds itself, it flourishes. Martin found his Yoruba princess, Dami, at the gym, and their love story took off from there.
To solidify their union, Martin sought her hand in marriage, and they did it the Yoruba way. From their stylish looks to the beautiful execution of traditional rites, their wedding was a perfect blend of culture and love. Every detail reflected their deep connection, making it a day filled with so much love and beauty. What stood out for us is how love served as a uniting factor for individuals from different backgrounds. Their wedding was indeed magical and you’ll love every frame as you scroll.
Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below:
Fun dance-off, shall we? 😍
Dancing into happy ever after!
Credits
Couple: @damiadenaikex | @didiswitz
Bridal Stylist: @theperlaco
Groom’s Stylist: @tpcgrooms
Makeup: @revysbeauty
Gele: @oni_gele
Bride’s Outfits: @made.pieces
Bride’s Asooke Fabric: @wovenmarketafrica
Groom’s Asooke: @bisbodasooke
Groom’s Reception Outfit: @ugomonye.official
Bridal Robes: @heysweetheartco
Bridal Fans: @chic_elle.ng
Groom’s Shoes: @adamskahz
Groom’s Beads: @fibeads
Bride’s Accessories: @tavinstores
Bride’s Shoes: @aquazzura @jimmychoo
Bride’s Bronze Gele: @jummhy_exclusive_fabrics
Content Creation: @itsreellymich @bamilklens
Photography: @tosinjoshweddings
Videography: @mcefilms
Asoebi fabrics: @perfectdaysfabrics @exclatfabricsng @sweetwealth_fabrics
Cake: @cakesbywhales
Alaaga: @ile_oko_ya
Eru Iyawo wrapping: @wrapit__
DJ: @iamdeejaycypha
Band: @blossom_band
MC: @simplymhoses_
Location: @radissonblulagos
Cocktails: @icecode_services
Decor: @ladysandecor
Planner: @gleetterzevents