From The Gym to The Aisle! Here’s How Dami and Martin Came to be

Apparently, aside from keeping fit, other beautiful things happen in the gym… one of which is finding the love of your life!

Our lovebirds for today are Dami and Martin, and yes… their fairytale began at the gym! As they embark on their forever journey, we can’t help but be amazed at how love can show up in the most random moments and places. Their pre-wedding shoot is absolutely gorgeous and we love how they infused Dami’s Yoruba roots. The chemistry between them is undeniable and you’ll catch your self blushing as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Dami:

Martin and I met at the gym. He gave me a compliment one day and I guess I liked what I saw. 😍

 

Credits

Bride@damiadenaikex
Groom@didiswitz
Stylist: @theperlaco@tpcgrooms
Outfits@iyethebrand
Videography@mcefilms
Photography@tosinjoshweddings
Planner: @gleetterzevents

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

