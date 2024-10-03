It all Began at a Suya Spot in Lagos! Enjoy Victoria & Maxwell Romantic #BNBling

Victoria and Maxwell had both moved back to Nigeria to start their respective businesses. Unknown to them, this was all part of Cupid’s agenda to make them cross paths.

Well, it worked, and what ensued was a connection that felt so deep and pure. As they got to know each other better, Maxwell realised there was no way he could let the beautiful Victoria slip out of his life. He planned a romantic rooftop proposal overlooking the beach, setting the stage for a moment they would both cherish forever. Going down on one knee, he asked his baby girl to marry him and she said ‘Yes!’ Their proposal was just so magical and you’ll love photos as you scroll.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Victoria:

I grew up in America, and Maxwell grew up in London; we both decided to move back to Nigeria within the last few years to start our respective businesses. Maxwell started a combat sports media company (African Warriors Fighting Championship) and I started a luxury hospitality agency (Living La Vida Lagos). In November 2023, we met in Lekki Phase 1, buying suya. I noticed a handsome face in a black SUV pull into the parking lot, and we immediately locked eyes and looked away shyly. I gave him a warm smile, and he immediately walked over to me to say hello. He complimented me, introduced himself, and we exchanged pleasantries.

We quickly noticed each other’s accents and discovered that we had similar stories: Nigerians raised abroad who decided to return home to start businesses and give back to the community. After a brief conversation, Maxwell insisted on paying for my suya and we exchanged numbers. The next day, Maxwell reached out to me to ask me out on a date. Our first date was perfect; he picked me up and opened all doors, held my hand to support me in my heels, and we had a beautiful dinner on a rooftop while sharing deep and meaningful conversations. During the 4-hour dinner date, we connected and bonded over our love for our mothers (who both recently passed away from the same rare illness), as well as our love for travel, entrepreneurship, fine dining, culture, and family.

After dinner, we both went back to our busy schedules and did not see each other again until a week later while attending a networking event. My eyes lit up when I saw him walk through the door and he had a wide smile on his face as he approached me to say hello. We detached from the large group to catch up and he took me to another restaurant to continue our evening. From that day, we spoke daily and took our time getting to know each other. Maxwell told me there was something special about me and he wanted to be very intentional in pursuing me and getting to know me on a deeper level. On our second date, our conversations flowed effortlessly, and we couldn’t break eye contact.

Maxwell told me that I would be his wife and I thought he was crazy because it was simply too soon to know that (or so I thought). In retrospect, I know now that Maxwell meant exactly what he said because most men know when they’ve met their special someone. During the next three months, we became an integral part of each other’s lives and our bond, love, and respect for each other grew immensely. Despite our busy lives, we often found ourselves seeking the comfort of home in each other’s company. Maxwell, with his gentle yet firm demeanour, was immediately captivated by my grace and warmth. One day, he shared with me that I was everything he had ever dreamed of—intelligent, Igbo, kind, well-traveled, God-fearing, caring, and effortlessly beautiful.

But Maxwell was not the type to rush into things. He wanted to court me in a way that honoured who I was—a woman who deserved nothing short of intentionality and deep connection. Maxwell knew he had found something special in me. Our conversations flowed effortlessly, and we would sit for hours talking about our dreams, fears, and everything in between. Maxwell planned each date with care and our bond grew stronger with each curated experience. Truthfully, it wasn’t just about the dates but more so about the meaningful moments we shared that built the foundation of our relationship. In March, we decided to officially start a new chapter together, with the end goal being marriage. We introduced each other to our families and closest friends, and Maxwell spoke to my family about his intention to ask for my hand in marriage.

Over the last couple of months, Maxwell knew it was time to take the relationship to the next level. He called my family in America to ask for their blessing and began to plan an engagement that would symbolise everything our relationship stood for intentional and unconditional love. Maxwell planned a rooftop engagement overlooking the beach and made sure white was the theme of the night because of my love for all-white events. Maxwell curated the perfect evening, where he led me to a beautifully decorated area adorned with white flowers, white décor, and white “MARRY ME” signage. As the waves gently lapped against the shore, Maxwell got down on one knee and pulled out a ring he had designed himself—a reflection of our love story. With the most heartfelt words, he asked me to spend the rest of my life with him. Tears welled up in my eyes as I said yes, happy at the thought of a future I had always dreamt of. From that moment, we knew that no matter where life took us, we would always have each other’s love and unwavering support.

