Love Happened After Ezinne & Uzodhu Reconnected at The Airport!

Published

29 mins ago

 on

Ezinne and Uzodhu were mere acquaintances online, but everything changed for the better when fate stepped in 5 years ago.

They bumped into each other at the airport—same flight, same destination—only this time, a sweet detour was made at ‘Forever Land’. Cupid sure had his plans perfectly aligned for these two, and we couldn’t be more excited! They’re blessing us with a cuteness overload in their pre-wedding photos, and we’re absolutely obsessed with the sweet show of love in every frame.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Ezinne:

In the vast realm of Instagram, where likes were our silent nods and mutual friends were our secret agents, our love story unfolded. Uzodhu, the persistent knight of engagement, faced my monosyllabic fortress with unwavering determination. Then, in a plot twist worthy of a rom-com, December 2019 rolled in. Spotting Uzodhu at the airport, I, with my questionable eyesight, decided to test fate. My brother, the voice of reason, warned against trusting my vision, but curiosity prevailed.

 

Dramatics ensued as I messaged him: ‘Airport spotting – was that you?’ Cue the drumroll—yes, it was him! That night, our paths finally converged. Same flight, same destination, and suddenly, my brother’s scepticism became the punchline to our meet-cute. We exchanged numbers, embarked on a transcontinental journey, and three years later, Uzodhu pulled off a proposal so thoughtful even Cupid took notes.

        

Credits

Bride @ezzy_a
Groom @uzodhumichael
Planner @elithan_events
Hairstylist @adefunkeee
Makeup @kandybeatinc
Photography @lucasugoweddings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

