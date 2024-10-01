Connect with us

Mariam and Damilare Found Love On The Streets of Twitter 4 Years Ago!

Who would have thought that love can sprout from a disagreement with a fellow online user? Mariam and Damilare’s sweet story shows that love can indeed happen in the most unexpected ways.

After a minor clash on the streets of Twitter, the lovebirds decided to settle their differences in the DMs. What followed was a connection that neither of them saw coming. Now, it’s all love in the air as these two are set for a lifetime of bliss. They are blessing us with their stunning pre-wedding photos, and each frame captures the essence of their beautiful journey. They look so perfect together an we are totally rooting for them.!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Mariam:

I met my Husband, Oluwatidamilare, on Twitter (now called X) in 2020. Our first interaction was far from romantic—we didn’t even like each other at first! We’re both huge fans of the artist Davido, yet our paths never crossed in a friendly way. Instead, we regularly saw each other’s tweets but never followed each other. Then came the fateful day of the Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj debate. Damilare made a tweet against Nicki, and for some reason, I took it personally. In a flurry of tweets, I said some things I later regretted.

 

To make amends, I slid into his DMs to apologize. To my surprise, he brushed it off, telling me he didn’t take it seriously and that I shouldn’t worry about it. We followed each other after that but still didn’t keep in touch much. A while later, I noticed his tweets had disappeared from my timeline. Concerned, I slid back into his DMs to check on him and found out he had COVID. Once he recovered, I decided to visit him. What started as a simple check-in turned into something much more, and now we live together, sharing a love that began with a Twitter feud and blossomed into a beautiful relationship. From social media skirmishes to living together, our story proves that love can truly be found in the most unexpected places.

 

Credit

Bride@maryham_o_
Planner@kartluxeevent.ng
Photography@budgetphotographerlondon
Groom’s glasses@rayban
Groom’s suit@mossbros
Groom’s watch@fossil
Bride’s outfit@ishadel_stitches | @fashionnova
Bride’s shoes@jimmychoo

 

