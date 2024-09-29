Ogo and Lucas Met at a Wedding – Now, They Are Having Theirs!

Based on precedents, we’ve come to the conclusion that one of the perfect places to find love is at weddings.

Ogo attended a wedding, unaware that she would meet her soulmate, Lucas. He happened to be the official photographer at the event, and what began as a casual conversation has since blossomed into their perfect fairytale. As they embark on their forever journey, we get a glimpse of their love through their stunning pre-wedding photos. The chemistry in each frame is palpable and you won’t stop blushing as you scroll. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ogo:

The day I met Lucas is still etched in my memory, as it set the stage for an unexpected yet beautiful journey. I attended a wedding with some friends and Lucas was the photographer for the event. He approached me and we struck up a casual conversation. He had an easy smile and an infectious enthusiasm for his work. Before the night ended, we exchanged Instagram handles, becoming acquaintances on social media. Months went by, and our lives moved forward separately. It wasn’t until December 2023 that our paths intertwined once more in a way neither of us had anticipated.

One evening, scrolling through Instagram, I stumbled upon a post from Lucas. He was sharing his frustrations about the challenges of the “talking stages” in dating. Intrigued and feeling a bit cheeky, I responded with, “It’s because you’ve been doing talking stages with people you don’t like.” His reply came swiftly and caught me completely off guard. “The person I am interested in doesn’t have any interest in me, for example, you,” he wrote. His honesty was disarming, and it made me pause. I hadn’t realized he felt that way about me. I was traveling at the time, and though we couldn’t meet in person, we spent that month talking, sharing stories, dreams, and building a bond that felt as natural as it was surprising.

When I finally returned home, our first meeting was eagerly anticipated by both of us. We went on a few dates, each one more wonderful than the last. Crossover night was approaching so I invited Lucas and that was when he asked me to be his girlfriend. His question was heartfelt, and my answer came easily – a resounding yes. Looking back now, it’s incredible to see how a chance meeting at a wedding and a simple Instagram exchange led to something so profound. Lucas and I often reminisce about that evening, grateful for the twists of fate that brought us together. Our story is a testament to the unexpected ways love can find you, even in the most ordinary moments. And as for the rest, well, the rest is history.

Credits

Bride @ogoo_bekeee_

Groom @lucasugonna

Planner @stmmagicalcreations_events

Groom’s outfit @charleskolz

Bride’s outfit @altae_official

Makeup @passy_makeovers

Hair @styledbysimdee

Nails @opal_nailz

Photography @lucasugoweddings

