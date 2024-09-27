Ghana Meets Jamaica as Eno and Orlando Say ‘I Do’ in a Beautiful White Wedding

Connect with us

Weddings

Weddings

It was a beautiful Ghanaian-Jamaican merger with Eno and Orlando’s white wedding.

The sweethearts proved that love surely knows no borders as they tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. From the very start of the wedding morning, it was clear the day would be filled with joy and excitement. Their squad brought the right energy, setting the tone for a fun-filled celebration. From their stylish looks to the infusion of their rich cultures, their special day was a perfect reflection of love’s power to unite across borders. 😍

Enjoy their wedding video below:

