Ifedayo Agoro and Frank Itom Are Giving Us Wedding Fever With #LoveLife2Infinity

Looks like March 2025 might just be the big month for lovebirds Ifedayo Agoro and Frank Itom. They’ve given us something to look forward to, and with their wedding hashtag #LoveLife2Infinity officially in play, the countdown feels even more real.

Along with the update, the couple shared a stunning photo, and of course, they understood the assignment. Ife looked effortlessly gorgeous in a black floral gown, while Frank brought his usual charm in a brown checkered suit.

From the moment they announced their engagement, these two have been serving love and sweetness, and now that a possible wedding date is in sight, we’re just here, front row, watching the love story unfold.

Check out their latest stunning photo below: