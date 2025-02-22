Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Sharon Ooja & Ugo Nwoke’s Civil Wedding Anniversary Video Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

1 hour ago

 on

The smiles, the giggles, the pure joy. Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke are celebrating their civil wedding anniversary today, and they’ve shared a beautiful video from that special day. Sharon, glowing in a gorgeous white dress, and Ugo, looking sharp in a black suit, were all smiles.

To celebrate, Sharon shared a heartfelt message reflecting on their journey so far:

Happy wedding anniversary to us (civil wedding ). It’s been over a year of God’s mercies and kindness to us …these videos are from our civil wedding ceremony, a day I’ll never forget ever, all I can say is thank you Jesus for everything, for being so kind and merciful to us.. for You are truly the giver of all things good and perfect… thank you my Igbo king for changing my life in so many ways beyond words, for being such an open and honest person, for loving me with a love so genuine .. my partner in all things…with the God of the angel armies on our side, directing and protecting us, it’s till infinity baby ❤️

A year later, their love is still glowing. Check out the beautiful anniversary video below

 

